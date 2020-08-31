Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 on Monday and condolences are coming in for him from all around the world. Mukherjee, who was suffering from a lung infection, was put into ventilator support before taking his last breath at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantt. As the news broke out, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Ajinkya Rahane and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity took to social media and expressed grief. Gambhir called the former President a 'great leader' while Mukherjee's demise deeply saddened Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan. Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84, Former President of India Breathes His Last at Army Hospital in Delhi.

Mukherjee, who served as India's President from 2012 to 2017, had also tested positive for coronavirus on August 10 and was admitted to the Delhi hospital. A day later, the hospital revealed that a large brain clot was found and surgery was undertaken soon after. "Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post-surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support," the hospital had said. However, Mukherjee's health condition continued to get deteriorated and he eventually breathed his last on Monday. The tragedy saddened several cricket stars as they mourned the former President's death. Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Says 'He Has Left Indelible Mark on Development Trajectory of Our Nation.'

Gautam Gambhir Pays Tribute!!

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He belonged to the league of leaders respected & loved across the spectrum. May god give strength to his family & loves ones. The nation will remember his immense contributions forever! pic.twitter.com/aqsilNOOgb — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 31, 2020

Virat Kohli Remembers Brilliant Leader!!

The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

Virender Sehwag's Condolences!!

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee . Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Q2noCKVFnq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2020

Anil Kumble's Message!!

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 31, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane Saddened!!

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 31, 2020

VVS Laxman Expresses Grief

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee . May his soul attain sadgati. pic.twitter.com/8LFpQtx8Sx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2020

On August 10, when Mukherjee was tested positive for COVID-19, he had urged his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the former President had tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).