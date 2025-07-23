Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to legendary litterateur Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay on his birth anniversary and said the writer would forever remain memorable to Bengali-speaking people for his contributions to literature.

Banerjee referred to the renovation works, carried out at Bandyopadhyay's ancestral home 'Dhatridevata' in Labhpur in Birbhum district after her party Trinamool Congress came to power in the state.

“On the birth anniversary of the legendary litterateur Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay, I pay my heartfelt respects to him for his contributions to the Bengali language and literature. His novels such as 'Ganadevata', 'Panchagram', 'Dhatridevata', 'Hansuli Banker Upakatha', 'Kabi', and others are immortal creations in Bengali literature,” Banerjee posted on X.

To honour his memory, the Gunutia Bridge over the Mayurakshi river, between Labhpur and Mayureswar 2 blocks, has been named ‘Tarashankar Setu', she said.

Additionally, on behalf of the West Bengal Bangla Academy, an autobiographical book by Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay, 'Amar Sahitya Jiban', has been republished, she added.

“Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay will forever remain memorable to Bengali-speaking people for his contributions to Bengali literature,” the CM said.

Born in 1898, Bandyopadhyay was an Indian novelist who penned 65 novels, 53 storybooks, 12 plays, four autobiographies, and composed several songs in Bengali.

He was recipient of the prestigious Rabindra Puraskar, Sahitya Akademi Award, Jnanpith Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

