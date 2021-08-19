Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that from now on she will hold a review meeting on the healthcare services of the state every 15 days.

The meeting will be held at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where she paid a surprise visit in the evening and talked to the officials.

"In every 15 days, I will be coming here (SSKM Hospital) and monitor the healthcare system. There are some problems in the hospitals of our state, which need to be monitored and addressed," said Banerjee who is also the health minister of the state.

Banerjee said that the health secretary and sometimes the chief secretary will also be present at those meetings.

"I will be coming here again at around 4 pm next Thursday and monitor the problems of the hospitals for an hour or so," she said.

Asked how much her injured left leg has healed, Banerjee said, "The doctors did an MRI last week. The portion is still swollen. It will take another one to one-and-a-half months to heal completely."

Banerjee was injured in the left leg as she fell on the ground allegedly after being pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for the assembly elections in Nandigram on March 10.

An FIR was registered in Nandigram police station, but nobody was arrested in this connection.

