Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on March 16 meet the students who have returned to the state from war-ravaged Ukraine, an official said on Monday.

More than 300 students have come back to the state from Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Peace Talks Hit 'Technical Pause' To Clarify Terms; Ukraine Economy Could Contract As Much as 35% if War Drags On, Says IMF.

"We have requested the students who have returned from Ukraine to join the interaction. Necessary invitations have been sent to them," the official said.

The meeting will be held at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, an indoor stadium in Kolkata.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Ahead of Karnataka High Court Verdict, Gatherings, Protests, Celebrations Banned in Bengaluru Till March 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)