Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks during an administrative meeting in Bolpur, alleging that she was attempting to interfere with the functioning of the Election Commission and influence the ongoing electoral roll revision for political gains.

In a strongly-worded statement posted on X, Adhikari accused the chief minister of "blatant" interference in the democratic process and claimed her comments to booth-level officers (BLOs) were tantamount to intimidation.

"These statements by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are nothing short of a blatant attempt to interfere in the democratic process and undermine the sanctity of free and fair elections," Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, wrote.

"By openly reminding Booth Level Officers (BLOs) that they are 'State Government Employees' and warning them against following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives, she is indirectly threatening those responsible for ensuring a transparent electoral process," he said in the post.

Calling Banerjee's stance "a clear-cut case of unauthorised intervention and manipulation of the election process," Adhikari further alleged that her directive to ensure "no voter's name should be deleted" was a "veiled attempt to intimidate officials and influence voter list revisions for political gain."

"Her remarks not only disrespect the autonomy of the ECI but also cast a shadow over the integrity of our elections," the BJP leader added.

Raising concerns over the impact of Banerjee's comments on the impartiality of the electoral machinery, Adhikari wrote, "How can we expect a fair and unbiased election when the Chief Minister herself is pressuring State Govt Employees involved in the electoral process? This is an attack on the Constitution and India's federal structure."

He urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate cognisance of the chief minister's statements and initiate an investigation into their potential to "disrupt the democratic process."

"The ECI must ensure that Booth Level Officers can perform their duties without fear or coercion, safeguarding the right of every citizen to be a part of a free and fair election," Adhikari wrote in his concluding appeal.

The chief minister had earlier during the day instructed BLOs not to harass citizens during the revision of electoral rolls and emphasised that they are answerable to the state government. She also claimed that the state administration was not informed about BLO training sessions conducted by the ECI, a remark that has sparked a political row.

