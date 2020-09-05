Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], September 5 (ANI): Local residents beat up a man who they said had stolen a motorbike at Chandwara in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, sub-inspector Chandrasekhar Pandey of the Nagar Police Station informed on Saturday.

"As soon as we received information about the incident on Friday, we went to the spot. Locals were beating up a man who they believed was guilty of stealing a bike. We have taken him and the two-wheeler to the police station," Pandey said.

He said, "An investigation will be carried out and action will be taken against the guilty party." (ANI)

