Gurugram, Mar 25 (PTI) A man has alleged that he was assaulted by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma during a concert here, police said on Tuesday.

A video purportedly showing Sharma grabbing the man's neck as he tried to take a selfie with the singer made rounds on social media.

Parvesh Baghoria, in his complaint, said that on March 22, he went to gymkhana club in Sector 29 where a Sharma's concert was going on.

At around 9.45 pm he went towards the stage to meet the singer and the security staff allowed him to proceed. When he reached the stage and started taking a selfie with Sharma, the singer grabbed Baghoria's collar and physically harassed him, he alleged.

Baghoria also claims that later he was pushed off the stage and abused by Sharma, the police said.

"After a video of this incident went viral on social media, it hurt my self-esteem. When I reached home, I felt humiliated. Action should be taken against the singer,” Baghoria said in his complaint.

The man also claimed that Sharma's followers started harassing him and his family after the alleged assault, the police said.

Before filing a complaint with the Police Commissioner, Baghoria went live on social media and narrated what happened to him, they said.

Sector 29 SHO Ravi Kumar said they have received the complaint and the matter is under investigation. Action will be taken as per the law.

