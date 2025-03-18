New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested a man after luring him to the city under the pretext of submitting documents for his allotted flat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an official said on Tuesday.

He was held for allegedly forcefully marrying a 13-year-old girl with her mother's consent in outer Delhi.

The accused, Anil (38), and the girl's mother were declared proclaimed offenders in the incident that was reported in 2013 in the Shalimar Bagh area.

"The girl in her statement said she was induced by Anil and had gone to Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh with him. There she was married forcefully with the consent of her mother. At that time, she was just 13 years old," a senior police official said.

On February 25, the team raided Anil's house where his mother informed them that he had relocated to Mumbai.

Following this, the team devised a plan to contact Anil telephonically and convinced him to return to Delhi with an inducement, he said.

"The plan was to inform him that he had been allocated a flat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and needed to submit all relevant documents for its registration or the flat would be reassigned to another beneficiary," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

On March 16, the police received information that Anil had returned from Mumbai and was hiding in the Haiderpur area.

A raid was conducted and Anil was arrested. His arrest led to the arrest of the girl's mother.

A case under Section 363 of IPC, Section 9 of The Protection of Child Marriage Act and Section 23 of JJ Act at Shalimar Bagh Police Station was registered in 2013 on the girl's complaint.

