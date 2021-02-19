Cuttack, Feb 19 (PTI) The police Friday arrested a middle-aged man, who is a teacher in a government high school, for allegedly marrying four women on different occasions without being legally separated from his earlier wives, police said.

The 45-year-old man had even married twice during the nine-month shutdown and lockdown due to COVID-19 in 2020, the police said.

When his first two wives learnt of this duplicity, they approached the mahila police station here and he was arrested.

We arrested the accused from the school in Cuttack district where he teaches on the basis of a case registered against him last month, police inspector Anasuya Nayak. Police on investigation found that the teacher had married for the first time in 2001 and remarried after eight years later without divorcing his first wife.

He spent three years with his second wife before leaving her in a lurch as he escaped with her jewellery and the articles he had received from the parents of his second wife, police said quoting the complaint that was filed.. Last year the accused married two other women during the shutdown and lockdown on different occasions. When the first wife learnt about it, she submitted a written complaint with us in January this year, the police inspector said.

