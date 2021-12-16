New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a person in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Thursday.

Dharmendra Singh hit Deepu (30) on his head with an iron rod several times following a scuffle over a card game on Monday, they said.

Information was received regarding a quarrel and after police reached the spot of the crime, they took an injured Deepu to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police examined footage from CCTV cameras in the area and identified the accused.

Singh is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district and a team went to his village and arrested him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The weapon used in offence was recovered from Prasadi Gali in Kotla Mubarakpur, police said.

Singh has told police that on Monday around 5 pm, he was playing cards along with Deepu. During the game, they entered into a head argument and a scuffle ensued, the DCP said, adding that their friends intervened and pacified them.

Later, Singh came back and hit Deepu on his head three to four times with an iron rod and fled, she added.

