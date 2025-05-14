Patna, May 14 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in Shastri Nagar area of Patna, officials said.

The accused was apprehended following a police complaint by the minor's father earlier in the day.

“The father of the girl filed a written complaint of sexual assault of his daughter by the accused with the Shastri Nagar Police station. Based on his complaint, we registered a case and nabbed the accused. Further investigation is on,” a police statement said.

On May 5, a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a person in Shahpur area on the outskirts of Patna. The little girl was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), and her condition is reported to be critical, officials said.

