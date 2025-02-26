New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking two brothers with a knife over a previous dispute in Welcome area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Tushar alias Tushi, was apprehended and the weapon used in the crime was recovered, the official said.

The incident occurred on February 24 when a PCR call was received reporting that two men, Shiva (19) and Yogesh alias Aditya (20), had been stabbed and were undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital.

An investigation revealed that the attack stemmed from a prior quarrel between the victims and Tushar. During the altercation, Tushar allegedly pulled out a knife and assaulted both before fleeing.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched, police said.

Tushar was arrested from the Welcome area, they said.

