New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old caretaker of an office was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 11 lakh from his workplace in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Arvind Kumar, a resident of Kotla Mubarkpur, they said.

Kumar worked as a caretaker-cum-peon in an office for the last three months, police said.

On August 16, police received information that Rs 11 lakh was stolen from the office in Kishangarh Village, they said.

Complainant Rakesh Paul told police that he runs an office of facility management. On August 14, he kept Rs 11 lakh in his office almirah for salary of employees and other office needs, they added.

On August 16 around 10 am, when Paul opened the office, documents and office items were scattered and Rs 11 lakh was found missing from the almirah, a senior police officer said.

On the statement of Paul, a case under section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kishangarh police station, he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that there were three keys of the main lock of the office and one each was kept by the complainant, the peon and an accountant, the officer said.

Police analysed footage of multiple CCTV cameras installed around the spot. The office staff was also questioned to get any clue in the case. When the peon was interrogated, police became suspicious of his involvement in the theft, he said.

The peon tried to mislead police by changing his statements, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Amit Goel said.

However, he disclosed that he worked in the office for last two to three months. On Friday, he saw the owner keeping the money in almirah and made a plan to steal it, Goel said.

On August 15, he came to the office and stole the cash. In order to mislead the owner and the police, he broke a wine bottle and scattered other items to make the crime scene suspicious, police said.

Police recovered Rs 10,42,500 from his house, they added.

