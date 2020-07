Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): A man, who had allegedly threatened to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence with a bomb, was arrested on Friday, police said.

"We have nabbed an accused who made a threat call to blow up Chief Minister's residence. The matter is under investigation," said Manoj Choudhary, DCP Jaipur (South)

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 7,862 Coronavirus Cases, 226 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 2,38,461, Fatality Toll reaches 9,893.

According to the DCP, the accused's name is Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)