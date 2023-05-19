New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a builder in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday.

Bhupender, 41, recently underwent a bypass surgery and was in debt for the last three years. He needed money to pay his medical bills. Hence, he targeted the builder, they said.

Also Read | Myanmar: Cyclone Mocha Death Toll Reaches 145.

The builder filed a police complaint on May 10, alleging that he received a death threat on his phone and according to the text message, he had to pay Rs 2 crore by 4 pm. Around 5.05 pm, he received another message stating that since he did not respond to the first message, he would be responsible for the consequences, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that during investigation, the mobile number from which the text message was sent to the victim was found to be switched off.

Also Read | Sundar Pichai's Ancestral House Bought by Tamil Actor C Manikandan in Chennai.

With the help of technical analysis, the accused was traced to the Mehrauli area and he was arrested in the case, she said.

The SIM card and the mobile phone used in the commission of the crime have been recovered, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)