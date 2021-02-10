Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly stealing cars and two-wheelers worth Rs 37 lakh, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Sheldon Vaz from the APMC Market, assistant commissioner of police Vashi Vinayak Vast said.

The thefts came to light when a man approached the APMC police with a complaint that he had rented out his car to man, who had promised him good returns in vehicle rental services, the official said.

While for the first two months the accused had given the complainant money, he gradually stopped paying him rent and didn't return the vehicle, he said.

During interrogation, Vaz admitted to the crime and informed the police that he had also stolen some other vehicles in a similar manner, the official said.

The police have seized five cars and two motorcycles, valued at Rs 37 lakh from the accused, he said.

The accused was also involved in vehicle thefts in the limits of Hinjewadi police station of Pimpri Chinchwad, the official added.

