Haridwar, May 13 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on social media about the Hindu deities, police said.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said that Riyaz (32) was arrested after a complaint was lodged by locals at the Bahadarabad Police Station, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments by making indecent comments against the Hindu deities on his Instagram account for the past few days.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS for hurting religious sentiments, he added.

