New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile detained for allegedly procuring firearms from Madhya Pradesh and supplying those to members of the Neeraj Bawana gang in Delhi-NCR, police said on Saturday.

Mohd Sameer was arrested and the juvenile apprehended by Delhi Police's Special Cell. The duo were allegedly part of an interstate arms trafficking syndicate, they said.

Ten pistols were seized and the car used to transport the firearms impounded.

On Wednesday, the police received information that the duo had procured a consignment of pistols from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and brought those to Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

They were to hand over the consignment to one of their contacts near NTPC Eco Park on the Kalindi Kunj-Meethapur Road.

"Our team laid a trap and, when the two were spotted coming in the car around 7.45 pm, they were cornered and overpowered," Kumar said.

The duo allegedly brought in three more arms consignments during the past six months and supplied those to members of the Neeraj Bawana gang and other criminals in Delhi on the directions of their Uttar Pradesh-based handler.

This is a new and growing trend among members of big gangs in Delhi-NCR to use juveniles to procure and transport firearms, Kumar added.

An investigation is underway to identify the other members of the syndicate, the police said.

