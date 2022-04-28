Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday sentenced a man to eight years rigorous imprisonment for raping a deaf and mute girl, officials said.

Principal Sessions Judge, Udhampur, Y P Bourney also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Karnail Singh.

Singh had barged into the house of the girl, gagged and raped her six years ago, the officials said.

After hearing public prosecutor Koshal Kotwal and the counsel for the accused, the court was of the view that the prosecution evidence is clear, cogent and consistent in the case.

Rape is not just a physical condition but a crime that completely demolishes or destroys the victim and her family, the court observed.

"Physical scar may heal up and vanish with time but the mental scar inflicted by the rape would always remain there for the remaining life of the victim, and as when a woman is ravished, what is inflicted is not a mere physical injury but a deep sense of some deathless shame," it said.

Keeping in mind the aggravating and mitigating circumstances of this case, the court awards eight-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for the commission of offence under Section 376 of RPC to the accused, the judge said.

The accused, the court said, shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment of two years and pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for the commission of offence under Section 452 of RPC. Both the sentences shall run concurrently, it added.

Of the fine amount, if realised, Rs 25,000 shall be paid to the victim as compensation, it said.

