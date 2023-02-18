Gurugram, Feb 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old class 8 student has accused her father of molesting and threatening to kill her, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station on Friday against the girl's father who is the owner of an export company, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the girl who studies in a private school, it was on February 15 when her father touched her in a wrong way at home. When she opposed this act of her father, he threatened to kill her and also asked her to not tell anyone about it, she said in the complaint.

Police said that the victim kept mum for two days and finally approached police and filed a complaint against her father. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the father under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station.

“As per the complaint, a case has been registered and a probe is underway. We are verifying the allegations against the father and due action will be taken after the investigation,” said Ajay Malik, SHO of Bhondsi police station.

