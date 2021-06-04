Muzaffarpur, June 4 (PTI) A resident of this north Bihar town has been booked for meting out cruel treatment to his pet dog which lost an eye upon being thrashed by his owner, police said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged at the Mithanpura police station here on Thursday against Raj Kumar under various sections of the animal cruelty act, said SHO Bhagirath Prasad.

He said the FIR was registered based upon the complaint of Sumant Shekhar, an animal rights activist, who has alleged that Malighat resident Raj Kumar was taking poor care of his dog which had its coat infested with worms.

Shekhar claimed that he had visited Raj Kumars house upon hearing that his dog had lost an eye when the owner recently unleashed his fury on the pet.

The animal rights activist also alleged that the owner of the dog misbehaved with him when he visited his house to enquire about the condition of the pet.

