Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Police have detained a man accused of tearing pages of a holy book in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday near the Jalalabad police station, just 50 meters away from the station. Following the act, thousands of people gathered at the spot. Upon receiving information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi arrived with a police force and managed to control the situation. The CCTV footage was reviewed, leading to the identification of the accused.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that torn pages of the religious text were found on Tehsil Road in Jalalabad, causing a commotion. Police quickly responded and pacified the crowd, he said.

"I personally reached the scene with police personnel, and after ensuring that the crowd dispersed, we checked the CCTV footage. The video showed a man throwing torn pages of the 'Quran' into the air. The accused was later identified as Nazim, a resident of Jalalabad," said SP Dwivedi.

He further added that locals claimed the accused was mentally unstable, but police detained him the same night.

The situation remains peaceful, and police are interrogating the suspect.

