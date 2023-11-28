Budaun (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died after being thrashed with sticks by several people allegedly for drinking water from a public tape, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, one Kamlesh was beaten with sticks by Suraj Rathore and his accomplice in Sathra village of Ushait Police Station area for drinking from a tap, Additional SP, Amit Kishore Srivastava said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday, he said.

Police arrested Rathore and filed an FIR against him at the complaint of the victim's father Jagdish, he said.

Kamlesh's body has been sent for post mortem and a detailed probe is on in the matter, Srivastava said.

