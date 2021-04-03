Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man of Makrandpur village here died after unidentified miscreants set him afire after pouring an inflammable liquid on him, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh Chaurasia. His marriage was fixed for April 21, they said.

According to police, Chaurasia was sleeping in the verandah of his house alongside his uncle and cousin when the assailants came there and poured the liquid on him at around 1 am on Thursday and set him afire.

He was admitted to the BRD Medical College where he succumbed to injuries on Friday, police said.

A case was registered against unidentified people on the complaint of the deceased's uncle, they said.

A police officer said Chaurasia was preparing for Army recruitment and his elder brother is in the Border Security Force (BSF).

“The incident is being probed. The post-mortem report is awaited. The statements of family members of the deceased, however, are not convincing,” ASP (South) Arun Kumar Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)