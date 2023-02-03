Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A man died after being stabbed by an e-rickshaw driver following a dispute in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI that the incident took place after an argument broke out during a birthday party at Rajveer's house in Madhia village on Thursday.

The argument ensued after Chheda Lal asked Raju Gautam, a physically challenged rickshaw driver, to take his rickshaw from other side.

In a fit of rage, Gautam stabbed Lal (35) with a knife.

The villagers caught Raju Gautam on the spot and handed him over to police.

Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination and lodged a case of murder.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail on Friday.

