New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): A man died by suicide after he jumped on the track before an approaching train at Delhi's Udyog Bhawan metro station on Sunday morning.

According to Delhi Police, the man had jumped from the platform toward the destination HUDA City Centre at Udyog Bhawan metro station. The age of the deceased is believed to be around 35 years. However, neither any suicide note nor any identity document has been found from him.

Also Read | Jharkhand Power Crisis Due to Lack of Pre-Planning by JMM Govt, Says Former CM Raghubar Das.

Police have started an investigation in this case.

Due to the incident, the operation of the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro was disrupted for some time during the morning peak hour. (ANI)

Also Read | Heatwave Conditions Likely to Abate Over Delhi, Northwest India from Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)