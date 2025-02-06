Agra, Feb 6 (PTI) A 58-year-old man allegedly died during questioning in police custody in the Dauki area here, police said on Thursday.

According to his son, Kedar Singh, a native of Garhi Hisia, was called in for questioning at Kabis police outpost in a 2023 fraud case.

"My father's health deteriorated during the interrogation and he died inside the police outpost," Devendra, Singh's son, told reporters.

He said his father was operating a flour mill on Thursday around 3 pm when police came and took him on a motorcycle.

Fatehabad Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Singh's death.

