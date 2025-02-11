Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died in a suspected wild elephant attack in a forest fringe area on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Manu, hailed from a tribal hamlet in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’ in Prayagraj on February 12.

Police said his body was found in a paddy field near the forest area on the Kerala side of the border, and he is suspected to have been killed in a wild elephant attack.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday evening.

Also Read | Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested.

Locals said he was attacked by a wild elephant while returning from a shop buying groceries. They found his body in a field near forest boundary on Tuesday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)