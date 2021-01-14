Bhadohi (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Pakri village in the Survaya area, police said on Thursday.

Sheshmani Yadav (30) committed suicide by hanging himself in his room on Wednesday, Survaya SHO Pradeep Kumar said.

The incident was stated to be fallout of a family dispute, he said, adding that Yadav used to work in Mumbai and had returned home last week.

A probe is on into the matter.

