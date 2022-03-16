Gurugram, Mar 16 (PTI) A man died after falling from a roof while he was sleepwalking here in the Farrukhnagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Raju (33), a resident of Ward No. 9, Manohar Nagar, Gurugram, was staying at his friend Mukesh's home in Farrukhnagar.

Also Read | Puri: Jagannath Temple Servitor Shot Dead by Miscreants Near Barabati Area.

He was sleeping at the roof of his friend's house on Tuesday night. Due to sleepwalking, he fell from the roof and was critically injured.

He was rushed to a hospital but died.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Kills Friend in Drunken Altercation in Nagpur; Arrested.

A report regarding the incident was lodged at the Farrukhnagar police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)