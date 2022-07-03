Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): The body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a temple premises in Ayodhya on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Amethi, Pankaj Shukla,

Also Read | Hong Kong: Steve Ho Chun-Yin, Pro-Beijing Lawmaker, Photographed Standing Close to Chinese President Xi Jinping Tests COVID-19 Positive.

"Pankaj Shukla's body was found inside the premises of a temple under Kumarganj Police Station limits. The matter is not related to the temple," said Senior Superintendent of Police, S Pandey.

An FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 648 New COVID Cases, 5 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases 3,268.

The police arrested the victim's cousin, Gullu Mishra in the case after receiving information about a conflict between the two.

"Body of youth, with slit throat was found inside Hanuman temple premises in Bhuapur village. The victim is a resident of Amethi, who used to sleep in the temple sometimes. A post-mortem is being done and an FIR has been registered. The investigation is underway," added Circle officer (Ayodhya), Satyendra Bhushan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)