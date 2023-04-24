Noida, Apr 24 (PTI) A daily wage earner was arrested here for allegedly killing one of his relatives, whose body was found in a drain near a posh area on Monday, police said.

The accused, who was held in the evening, admitted to the crime and said he committed it because the victim was harassing his wife, according to a police officer.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Couple, Two Children Killed in Lightning Strike in Gadchiroli.

Panic gripped the area after a 45-year-old man's bloodied body was found in the morning near the drain of sector 14A, located within the Phase 1 police station limits.

A police officer said a probe was launched and the deceased was identified as Dharma Dhami, a daily wage worker.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituencies.

"The deceased had injury marks on his head and appeared to have been hit with a blunt object. An investigation was launched that led police to his relative Krishan Dhami," the senior officer said.

"During questioning, the accused's role appeared to be suspicious and eventually, he confessed to killing the victim with a stick," the officer said.

The accused told police that he had hatched a plan to kill the victim as the latter was harassing his wife, the official said.

"On Sunday, he took the victim near the drain by telling him that they would consume liquor. Once the victim was under the influence of liquor, the accused hit him with the stick and fled the spot," the officer said.

Police said they have lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against the accused, who has been sent to jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)