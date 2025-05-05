Amethi, May 5 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a forest near here on Monday, police said.

The family members of Gaya Prasad, a resident of Jageshwar Ganj village in Jamo area, have alleged that he was murdered and later hanged to mislead the investigation.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

His father, Mata Deen, said Prasad had gone out for defecation at around 6 pm on Sunday but did not return.

"We searched for him throughout the night but couldn't find him. This morning, his body was found hanging from a tree,” he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Riyaz Ganji Showroom on Peddar Road, 19 Rescued (Watch Videos).

Mata Deen asserted that his son had not committed suicide.

"He was strangled to death and then hanged from the tree to make it look like suicide," he said.

A police officer the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)