Mumbai, May 5: A fire broke out at a garments showroom on Peddar Road in the South Mumbai area of Maharashtra on Monday, leading to extensive damage to property. Visuals from the area showed more than 5 fire tenders on the spot, as the blaze was brought under control by the firefighters. The firefighters rescued a total of 19 people who were stuck in the terrace building due to smoke. Additionally, 2 dogs and 1 cat were also rescued. No injuries were reported as the fire started when the showroom was closed.

Divisional Fire Officer, E B Matle, told reporters that the fire broke out at around 6:30 AM on Monday at the Riyaz Ganji showroom. "The garment showroom is there; it caught fire at 6:30 in the morning. The showroom was closed. Multiple things, the wiring, camera, garments, stock of looms, wooden partitions, hangars, everything was involved in the fire," the Divisional Fire Officer said. Kanpur Fire: 5 Killed as Massive Blaze Engulfs Multistorey Building in Chaman Ganj Area of Uttar Pradesh (See Pics and Videos).

"We broke the door, which is away from the entrance, and with four lines, two first aid lines, with the help of that the fire was extinguished...The people who could not come down from the building due to the smoke they were taken to the terrace, and even the animals were rescued," Matle added. Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who had come to the site of the incident, highlighted the problems faced by the people due to the fire as a new work week starts. Morbi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Paper Godown on Halvad-Maliya Highway in Gujarat, Firefighting Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out at Garments Show Room in Mumbai

Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at the Libbas showroom in Mumbai's Peddar Road area. Twelve fire brigade vehicles were deployed to control the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far, and firefighting efforts are ongoing pic.twitter.com/NtY5IyV8MJ — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2025

VIDEO | Mumbai: A fire broke out at a garments showroom in the Peddar Road area of south Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said. There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted at the establishment near a six-storey building around 6.38 am, they said.… pic.twitter.com/2ZNTpOw4CU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2025

Prabhat told ANI, "The fire started in the Sukhshanti building at around 6:30 am. And. Many people are suffering. Today is a working day. There were senior citizens, everyone had to walk down in the building and it is still full of water, and people have to go up in the dark. So I asked the BST and fire brigade people to start a phase by draining the water and find the reasons for the fire and take appropriate action about it."

