Rishikesh, Aug 31 (PTI) A man from Delhi allegedly committed suicide here by hanging himself from a tree, police said on Monday.

He was found hanging from a tree near IDPL's Canal Gate on Sunday by passersby who reported the matter to the police, SHO Ritesh Kumar said.

Documents recovered from his clothes revealed his identity as 34-year-old Ved Parkash who hailed from Bholenath Nagar in northeast Delhi, he said.

