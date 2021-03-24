Ghaziabad, Mar 24 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl over five years ago.

The special judge of Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) court-2, Ravinder Prasad Gupta, convicted Akshay for raping the girl on January 23 in an area under the Loni border police station limits.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Sanjiv Bakharwa told PTI.

The girl was abducted and raped at knifepoint, the SPP said, adding that an FIR was lodged against Akshay on January 25. He was arrested after two days and the girl was rescued.

The accused had also threatened the girl that he would kill her family members if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

