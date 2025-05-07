New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a three-year-old child.

Additional sessions judge Anu Aggarwal called it a "one-of-its- kind" case in which the 55-year-old convict not only sexually assaulted the child but also inserted adhesive in her genitals.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 25 Minutes of Raining Bombs, Indian Army Releases Videos of Razing Terror Camps in PoK and Pakistan.

In its May 3 order, the court said, "The present case is one-of-its-kind. A girl of three years seven months is kidnapped by the convict, who was running a TV repair shop near the house of the victim, and he took the victim to his shop where he inserted acrylate-based adhesive in the perineum of the girl."

The court was hearing arguments on sentencing against the man, who was convicted under Sections 376 AB (rape of a woman under 12 years of age) and 363 (kidnapping) of IPC aside from provisions of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E-6382 From Chandigarh Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Over 'Bomb Threat'.

The court compensated the minor with Rs 10.50 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)