Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Mayubhanj district on Wednesday for killing his wife over the suspicion of infidelity.

Rairangpur Additional District Judge Anup Pattnaik sentenced Ratha Naik under IPC section 302 (murder) and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, failing to pay which he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another six months.

On August 2016, Naik set Rani Singh, 20, on fire after tying her legs and hands in his home at Badhunia village in Bisoi block. Singh succumbed to her injuries at the spot.

Naik started suspecting Singh, who was a trained nurse, of infidelity as she had to be in contact with various persons because of her higher education, public prosecutor Pankaj Das said.

Being a tribal and an educated girl, she was victimised, Das added.

