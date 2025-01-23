Godda (Jharkhand), Jan 23 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Godda district Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death for raping two minor siblings about two years ago.

The incident happened at a village under the jurisdiction of the Motia police outpost.

The court of special judge (POCSO)-cum-district Judge-1, Pawan Kumar, found Bidhan Chandra Chaudhary guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment till death.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him. In case of default, he will have to undergo two more years of imprisonment.

The court awarded the convict seven years of imprisonment under the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. He will have to serve an additional jail term of one year if he fails to pay the fine.

All the sentences will run concurrently.

According to the FIR, the girls' parents after sending them to school had gone to Godda for urgent work on the afternoon of March 13, 2023.

After returning from school, the girls had gone to play near the convict's premises when he took them inside a room and committed the crime.

Their parents started searching for the girls soon after they came back from Godda and found them crying in a room, which Chaudhary had locked from outside and fled.

The girls were rescued after which they narrated their ordeal to their parents.

An FIR was lodged on the statement of the victims' mother.

Police had arrested Chaudhary a day after the case was lodged.

