Kota Apr 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man went live on a social media platform while committing suicide here allegedly out of joblessness, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Manish Singh, a resident of Sakatpura colony under Kunhari police station in Kota, went live on Facebook while hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his house, said Sub Inspector Laxman Lal Mehra of the police station.

“It's all well, friends. Adieu! Now I leave,” are the last words of the man, heard on the Facebook, the police official said.

Seeing Manish going live on social media to commit suicide, his brother Harsh rushed to his room but he had hung himself to death his brother could reach him.

The man was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead, he added.

Joblessness is believed to be the reason behind the extreme step taken by the youth, who had lost his job at a hardware shop recently, the SI added.

No suicide note was recovered from the victim's room, the police official added.

The police handed over the body to family members after post-mortem on Tuesday morning and lodged a case under section 174 of CrPC for an investigation into the matter, SI Mehra said.

