Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) The customs department Saturday seized two gold biscuits, weighing nearly 750 grams each and estimated to value over Rs 70 lakh, from a man at the international airport here after his arrival from Sharjah, an official said.

The official said 26-year-old Shrawan Kumar had concealed the two gold biscuits in his shoes and he has been arrested.

The accused landed at the Jaipur international airport early this morning, he said.

He is a resident of Sikar district and works for a construction company in Sharjah, the official said.

He said the accused was working as a carrier for petty cash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)