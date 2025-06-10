New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of allegedly bribing court staffers and facilitating release of those facing prosecution in different cases.

Special Judge Deepali Sharma on Monday granted bail to Vishal Kumar considering that his further custody wasn't required.

Also Read | 'Never Thought NCP Would Split', Says Sharad Pawar After Nephew Ajit Pawar Joins Shiv Sena-BJP Coalition Government in 2023.

"Period of custody of the applicant as well as the fact that as per the replies filed by the IO, it is manifest that further custody of the accused is not required for investigation of this case, Vishal Kumar is admitted to bail," the court said.

According to police, Vishal had secured bail against payment of bribe to an ahlmad (court record keeper) on different dates and also facilitated other co-accused persons in securing bail through bribed to the staffer.

Also Read | OJEE 2025 Results Declared: Odisha Releases Entrance Exam Results for UG, PG and Lateral Entry Course at ojee.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecards Online.

The judge granted him relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety.

The accused claimed of having written to the police to become an approver in the case.

He further claimed having co-operated with the police while in custody.

Kumar argued he had disclosed all relevant facts to the investigating officer (IO) and there was no apprehension of his tampering with the evidence.

The police opposed his plea, referring to the serious nature of allegations against him and the investigation being at the nascent stage.

One Babita Sharma was accused in a 2023 FIR registered by the ACB, Delhi Police, and bribe was being demanded by the court staffer for getting her bail and a similar demand was made from other co-accused persons for bail.

Kumar was was part of a nexus, the complaint claimed.

In another complaint, an accused in a different corruption case being probed by Delhi Police claimed Kumar demanded bribe for facilitating regular bail.

The Delhi High Court on June 9 decided to hear the anticipatory bail plea of the court staffer accused in the case.

On May 16, the ACB booked the ahlmad following complaints of demands of bribe.

The ahlmad, 38, was posted in the court of a special judge in Rouse Avenue District Court between September 14, 2023 and March 21, 2025.

His anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court on May 22 after the public prosecutor claimed that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the entire conspiracy.

In the other petition before the high court, the ahlmad sought quashing of the FIR and the consequent proceedings.

In the alternative, he prayed for a direction from the high court to transfer the case to CBI for a fair and proper investigation.

On February 14, the high court administration turned down ACB's request to initiate a probe against the special judge concerned for alleged bribery, saying the probe agency did not have "sufficient material" against the judge.

The ACB was told to continue its investigation and approach the administration if any material indicating the special judge's involvement was found.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)