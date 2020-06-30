Bulandshahr (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a staffer of a fast track court over a monetary dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Tuesday, police said.

Atul Sharma was shot dead allegedly by his friend Saurabh Sharma on Thursday, they said.

Saurabh had fled after the incident and was nabbed this morning around 11 am near Bhoor Chauraha locality, a senior police officer said.

Atul had lent Rs 10 lakh to Saurabh for his motorcycle showroom business. However, Saurabh had paid back just Rs 2 lakh, the officer said.

On the day of the incident, the two were drinking at the showroom, when Atul asked Saurabh to return the full amount he had borrowed, police said.

This led to a heated argument between them and later Saurabh allegedly shot dead Atul with his licensed pistol, they said.

Saurabh then left the showroom in his car and reached his house where he allegedly gave the pistol to his mother and fled, police said.

Saurabh's mother was arrested on Monday and the pistol seized, they added.

