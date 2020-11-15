Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was stabbed to death in early hours on Sunday in a slum in suburban Chembur here over a petty issue, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The accused Deepak Bogwal (35) allegedly attacked the victim Dileep Kashyap for "disturbing" the former in his sleep by making a noise, an official said.

Kashyap died in a hospital, he said, adding that residents of the slum handed over Bogwal to the police.

