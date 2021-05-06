Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating up a stray dog to death in suburban Goregaon, a police official said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday after which the accused, Imran Shah, was arrested by the Bangur Nagar police, he said.

The incident came to light after a video of the fatal assault on the stray dog went viral on social media and users posted the clip on Twitter and tagged the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the stray dog had torn the seat cover of his motorcycle which triggered the attack on the animal.

In the video, Shah can be seen assaulting the dog with an iron rod and the animal bleeding profusely, the official said.

Shah was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)