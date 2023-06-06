Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the man, who worked as a carpenter, came to Balkum area here for work.

He saw the girl, aged around 6, alone in the area and took her to an isolated place where he allegedly raped her, Kapurbawdi police station's senior inspector Uttam Sonawane said.

The girl raised an alarm and ran to her home. Her parents later alerted the police who launched a search for the accused and nabbed him from Mahim area in neighbouring Mumbai in the evening, he said.

The accused was inebriated at the time of the incident, the official said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, he said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

