Jhajjar, June 6: An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Strikes Jhajjar, Tremors Felt in Surrounding Areas.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", tweeted the National Center for Seismology. Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh: Fearful Residents Rush Out of Their Homes in Ghaziabad After Quake Strikes North India (Watch Video).

No damage has been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

