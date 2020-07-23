Azamgarh, July 23: A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, recording the act and blackmailing her, police said.

Shabab Ali was held from Mubarakpur bus station following a complaint by the victim's father, they said.

Upon checking his mobile phone, we found the video and during interrogation he confessed to raping and blackmailing the girl, a police officer said. Jharkhand Horror: 2 Men Gangrape a Minor and Circulate the Video on Social Media, Arrested by Ranchi Police.

Police is trying to elicit more information from the accused and is also suspecting his involvement in other such cases, they said.

