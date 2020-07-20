Ranchi, July 20: Ranchi Police on Monday informed that they have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a minor, capturing the act and circulating it on social media. Police have said FIR has been registered at Namkum Police Station under section 376 (DB) of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act.

Informing about the case, SP Ranchi (Rural) Naushad Alam said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Two people have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor, capturing the act and circulating it on social media in Ranchi, Jharkhand. An FIR has been registered at Namkum Police Station under section 376 (DB) of IPC & section 6 of POCSO Act." West Bengal: Local Protesters Block Road, Set Police Vehicles on Fire Over Alleged Gangrape and Murder of Girl in Uttar Dinajpur.

Stating about how the crime happened, Alam said, "The victim has said that the 2 accused barged into her house on July 3 when she was alone and gang-raped her. FIR lodged on July 19 and an SIT was constituted. Both accused were arrested last night."

Here's what SP Ranchi (Rural) said:

Earlier in July's first week, eight people in Pandipani forest, under Renagarish Police Station in Simdega district, killed a 20-year-old man who was accused of rape. The victim -- Vinit Lakra -- was arrested in November 2019, along with his nephew, for raping a minor. he was currently on bail. Meanwhile, Police had arrested all the 8 accused and had said that they are aged between 19 and 25 years.

