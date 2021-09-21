Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman from Jharkhand on the promise of getting her a job in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | IRCTC Fixes Bug After School Student P Renganathan Raises Alarm Over Presence of IDOR.

The matter came to light when the 32-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Bandra police last week, following which the accused identified as Raju was arrested, an official said.

Also Read | Sandy Saha, Social Media Influencer, Fined For Dancing And Filming Video on Maa Flyover In Kolkata.

According to the police, the victim had recently moved to the city from Jharkhand in search of work and was living with her sister in Nalasopara.

The victim was contacted by a woman, who asked her to meet the accused in Bandra, and she was taken to different places, where he allegedly raped her, the official said.

The victim subsequently approached the police and a case under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)